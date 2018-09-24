Kings' Jonathan Quick: Set for start Monday

Quick is slated to get the starting nod against the Canucks on Monday, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.

Including Monday, Quick will likely see action in at least two of the Kings' final four tuneups before Opening Night against the Sharks on Oct. 5. The netminder has hit the 40-win mark just once in his career, but certainly has the talent to get back to that threshold this season -- whether he has the team around him to provide offensive support remains to be seen.