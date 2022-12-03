Quick was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports, indicating he will start Saturday's home game against Carolina.

Quick made 18 saves in Thursday's 5-3 win over Arizona. He has a record of 8-6-2 this year with a 3.28 GAA and an .889 save percentage. He'll try to secure his ninth win of the season in a matchup with a Carolina team that's averaging just 2.83 goals per game this campaign, 25th in the NHL.