Quick was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports, indicating he will start Monday's road game against St. Louis.

Quick gave up five goals on 18 shots in a 6-4 loss to Winnipeg on Thursday during his last appearance. He will face a Blues team that has lost four games in a row going into Monday night's action. Quick has a 2-4-0 record this year with a 3.81 GAA and an .878 save percentage through seven games played.