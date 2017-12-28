Kings' Jonathan Quick: Set to start Thursday

Quick will work the crease in Thursday's contest against the Golden Knights.

The 31-year-old goalie has been his usual dominating self this season. In his last three starts, Quick has a 1.34 GAA and a ridiculous .960 save percentage, saving 96 of the 100 shots he's faced in that span. Vegas has seen plenty of success in its inaugural season, but Quick is always a must-start goaltender.