Kings' Jonathan Quick: Set to start Wednesday
Quick is slated to defend the cage against the Lightning at home Wednesday, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.
Quick has dropped six of his last seven outings for a 1-5-1 record and .904 save percentage. The veteran could find himself sharing a larger portion of the netminding duties down the stretch, as the Kings try to figure out what they have in Jack Campbell.
