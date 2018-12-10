Kings' Jonathan Quick: Set to take on Detroit

Quick will start Monday's game in Detroit, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

The Kings' keeper has posted solid number this season but his record stands at 2-6-1, so while his stats may be decent, the results have not been. Part of the problem is the team in front of Quick, but the 32-year-old is also dealing with the rust associated with missing so much time following knee surgery. He was able to win his last start, making 30 saves in a victory over the Golden Knights. Monday will be Quick's first game against the Red Wings this season.