Quick allowed one goal on 28 shots in Monday's 5-1 win over the Blues.

Quick had plenty of help, as the Kings scored the first five goals of the game. The 36-year-old was able to cruise from there to earn his third win of the year in confident fashion. He's now 3-4-0 in eight appearances (seven starts) while adding a 3.44 GAA and an .888 save percentage. Cal Petersen also won his last start 4-2 over the Maple Leafs, so both of the Kings' goalies appear to be working out of their early struggles. Look for Petersen to start Tuesday in Dallas.