Kings' Jonathan Quick: Shifted to IR

Quick (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Sunday, TSN reports.

Quick's troubles with lower-body injuries have been well-documented. He had that devastating groin injury in the 2016-17 campaign, and this is already his second stint on IR as the result of a lower-body concern this season. The American netminder will be eligible to return Nov. 1 against the Flyers, but it all depends on whether he'll actually be in good enough shape to make that start. Jack Campbell will be the interim No. 1 starter for the Kings.