Kings' Jonathan Quick: Shows improvement over last year
Quick entered the league's postponement of play with a 2.79 GAA, .904 save percentage and 16-22-4 record.
The 2.79 mark is a solid effort given his lackluster supporting cast, and although his save percentage still trails his career mark of .913, it's a marked improvement over last season's disastrous .888 showing. Quick is far from elite these days, so he's probably best suited to matchup-based plays and spot starts, if possible.
