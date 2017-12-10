Kings' Jonathan Quick: Shuts door on Hurricanes

Quick stopped 32 of 34 shots in Saturday's overtime win over Carolina.

Quick is dialed in right now, as Saturday marks his sixth straight victory. He's given up two or fewer goals in each of those contests and has boosted his save percentage to .930 on the season. The red-hot Kings have won eight straight and Quick has been one of the main catalysts. The 31-year-old is once again proving to be one of the best fantasy goaltenders in the league and needs to be in your lineup every game.