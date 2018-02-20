Kings' Jonathan Quick: Shuts Hawks down
Quick held Chicago to just one goal on 28 shots, stopping the other 27 in a 3-1 win over the Blackhawks.
Quick was on his game in this one and never let Chicago even get a chance to feed off its rout of Washington on Saturday. He's been at his best on this road swing, conceding just five times in the past three games. Play him with confidence.
More News
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Called upon for Monday start•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Beats Sabres•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Drawing road start against Buffalo•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Allows two in loss to Pens•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Starting Thursday in Pittsburgh•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Struggles continue Tuesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...