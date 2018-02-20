Kings' Jonathan Quick: Shuts Hawks down

Quick held Chicago to just one goal on 28 shots, stopping the other 27 in a 3-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Quick was on his game in this one and never let Chicago even get a chance to feed off its rout of Washington on Saturday. He's been at his best on this road swing, conceding just five times in the past three games. Play him with confidence.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories