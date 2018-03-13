Kings' Jonathan Quick: Shuts out Canucks in win

Quick was perfect in Monday's contest, stopping all 35 Vancouver shots in a 3-0 win over the Canucks.

This was the perfect opponent for Quick after Saturday's ugly performance. The Canucks aren't taking great shots, and Quick took full advantage by scoring his first shutout since Jan. 2. Owners will be hoping this performance gets his confidence up and sets him up to regain his past form after several struggles this season.

