Kings' Jonathan Quick: Shuts out Canucks in win
Quick was perfect in Monday's contest, stopping all 35 Vancouver shots in a 3-0 win over the Canucks.
This was the perfect opponent for Quick after Saturday's ugly performance. The Canucks aren't taking great shots, and Quick took full advantage by scoring his first shutout since Jan. 2. Owners will be hoping this performance gets his confidence up and sets him up to regain his past form after several struggles this season.
More News
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: In net against Vancouver•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Yanked from Saturday's loss•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Gets starting nod Saturday•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Bounces back with win Thursday•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Taking on Washington•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Struggling in last 10 games•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...