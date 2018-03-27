Kings' Jonathan Quick: Shuts out Flames in victory
Quick stopped all 23 shots he faced against Calgary, earning a 3-0 win over the Flames in the process on Monday.
Quick hasn't been anywhere near his best as of late, but neither have the Flames, and he took advantage of facing a struggling opponent. It was a much stronger showing than expected from Quick, and it could be a sign that he's back to his normal self as the Kings chase a wild card spot.
More News
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: On mission to help team clinch playoff spot•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Comes up short in Edmonton•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Taking on Oilers in Edmonton•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Knocks off Avalanche•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Starting Thursday in Colorado•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Earns overtime win in Minnesota•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...