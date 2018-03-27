Kings' Jonathan Quick: Shuts out Flames in victory

Quick stopped all 23 shots he faced against Calgary, earning a 3-0 win over the Flames in the process on Monday.

Quick hasn't been anywhere near his best as of late, but neither have the Flames, and he took advantage of facing a struggling opponent. It was a much stronger showing than expected from Quick, and it could be a sign that he's back to his normal self as the Kings chase a wild card spot.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories