Quick posted a 28-save shutout in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Wild.

Quick hadn't started since Feb. 5 in a 5-2 loss to Vegas that saw the veteran goalie pulled. He made the most of his return to the crease, earning his first shutout of the year and the 53rd of his career. The 35-year-old goalie improved to 3-2-2 with a 3.42 GAA and an .887 save percentage in seven games. It's too soon to say Quick has turned things around -- the Wild were coming off of a two-week layoff due to a COVID-19 outbreak among the team. It remains to be seen if Quick or Cal Petersen will get the starting nod Thursday versus the Coyotes.