Kings' Jonathan Quick: Six-game winning streak snapped by Devils
Quick allowed stopped just 21 of 26 shots during Tuesday's 5-1 loss to New Jersey.
The uncharacteristic showing ended Quick's six-game winning streak and was also just his fourth outing all season with more than three goals allowed. Even with Tuesday's disappointing result, the American netminder boasts a high-end 15-9-1 record, .926 save percentage and 2.30 GAA, and there aren't many matchups where Quick shouldn't be viewed as a solid option.
