Kings' Jonathan Quick: Skates Sunday
Quick (knee) skated in full gear Sunday, Kevin Weekes of NHL.com reports.
Quick is still recovering from a knee surgery to repair a torn meniscus back in October. The 32-year-old hasn't begun facing shots again yet, but it appears that his rehab is going according to plan. For now, it appears that he could return sometime in early December.
