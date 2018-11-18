Kings' Jonathan Quick: Skates Sunday

Quick (knee) skated in full gear Sunday, Kevin Weekes of NHL.com reports.

Quick is still recovering from a knee surgery to repair a torn meniscus back in October. The 32-year-old hasn't begun facing shots again yet, but it appears that his rehab is going according to plan. For now, it appears that he could return sometime in early December.

