Quick allowed two goals on 32 shots in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to the Stars.

The goals came in a span of 37 seconds in the second period, on back-to-back shots. Unfortunately for Quick, the Kings were unable to answer those tallies. The American tasted defeat for the fifth time in his last six starts to drop to 11-17-2 with a 3.02 GAA and an .895 save percentage in 30 games. The Kings are back in action Thursday in Vegas -- expect Jack Campbell to get the nod in the second half of the back-to-back.