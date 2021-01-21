According to Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times, Quick was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, indicating he'll get the start in goal in Thursday's home game against the Avalanche.

Quick hasn't been great early on this season, dropping each of his first two starts to the Wild in overtime while posting a sub-par 3.73 GAA and .887 save percentage. It'll be a tall task for the veteran netminder to pick up his first win of the campaign Thursday, as he'll be facing a Colorado club that's averaging 4.00 goals per game this season, fourth in the NHL.