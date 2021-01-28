Per Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times, Quick was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, indicating he'll get the start in goal in Thursday's road matchup with Minnesota.

Quick has been pretty solid of late, picking up back-to-back wins over the Avalanche and the Blues while posting a 2.52 GAA and a .912 save percentage in his last two starts. The 35-year-old backstop will attempt to pick up a third straight victory in a road matchup with a Wild team that's averaging 2.71 goals per game this campaign, 20th in the NHL.