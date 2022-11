Per Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site, Quick was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, indicating he'll start between the pipes in Thursday's road game versus the Blackhawks.

Quick was excellent in his last start Monday against the Blues, turning aside 27 of 28 shots en route to an easy 5-1 victory. He'll try to secure a second straight win in a road matchup with a struggling Chicago team that's lost four straight games.