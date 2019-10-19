Kings' Jonathan Quick: Slated to start against Calgary

Quick is the projected starter for Saturday's home game against the Flames, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.

Quick has been awful thus far this season, going winless in three starts while posting an awful 6.43 GAA and .793 save percentage. If the 33-year-old netminder doesn't start showing signs of improvement soon, the Kings will be forced to start treating Jack Campbell as their No. 1 option. Quick will look to start righting the ship in a home matchup with a Calgary club that's only averaging 2.00 goals per game on the road this campaign, 26th in the NHL.