Quick is in line to start between the pipes in Tuesday's road game against Tampa Bay, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.

Quick played well in his last start Wednesday against the Stars, stopping 30 of 32 shots, but he ultimately suffered his 19th loss of the season due to a lack of goal support. The 33-year-old American will need to be equally sharp in order to have a chance to snap his two-game losing streak Tuesday, as he'll be entering a brutal road matchup with a Lightning squad that's averaging 4.13 goals per game at home this year, first in the NHL.