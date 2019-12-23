Quick is expected to be between the pipes versus the Blues on Monday, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Quick saw a four-game undefeated streak come to a closer versus the Sabres on Saturday despite making 25 of 27 possible saves. The veteran netminder should continue to serve as the preferred option in the crease regardless of the occasional slump, though Jack Campbell could earn a few more looks if (when) the team is eliminated from playoff contention.