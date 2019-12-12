Quick is projected to start Thursday's road matchup with Anaheim, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.

Quick is sporting a 8-12-1 record with a 3.13 GAA through 21 appearances this season and should be capable of reaching the 20-win mark, but 30 may be a long shot at this point. The veteran netminder figures to share the Kings' upcoming back-to-back with Jack Campbell.