Kings' Jonathan Quick: Slated to start
Quick was first off the ice at morning skate Thursday, an indication that he'll be the road starter versus the Canadiens, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.
As noted by Rosen, the Kings have a policy in place prohibiting the team from disclosing its starting goalies to the media, but Quick having been the first one to leave the ice in the a.m. skate is the dead giveaway that he'll be facing the Habs in this next contest, which will also mark his 500th NHL game. It's quite the favorable matchup, too, as Quick's Kings are sitting atop the Pacific Division standings with 15 points, whereas the Canadiens are currently in the cellar of the Eastern Conference with just five points of their own.
