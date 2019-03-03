Kings' Jonathan Quick: Snaps losing streak

Quick stopped 29 of 32 shots in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Blackhawks.

The veteran netminder must have breathed a huge sigh of relief after the game, having gone 0-4-3 with a ragged 4.88 GAA and .837 save percentage over his prior seven starts. Quick is having the worst season of his career, but it seems tough to imagine the 33-year-old has completely lost his edge almost overnight, so this win might be what he needed to put together a solid run.