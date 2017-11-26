Kings' Jonathan Quick: Snaps six-game losing streak

Quick allowed one goal on 26 shots in a 2-1 shootout victory, which broke a six-game losing streak, against the Ducks on Saturday.

The veteran netminder desperately needed a victory having not won a game since Nov. 7. Quick came into the night on a six-game losing streak, with an .899 save percentage during that stretch. Fortunately, Quick started the season hot, so he is still above the .500 mark at 10-8-1 with a .928 save percentage. Actually, that save percentage is quite impressive, as Quick hasn't finished the season with a save percentage that high since 2011-12.