Kings' Jonathan Quick: Solid in fifth win
Quick made 28 saves in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Golden Knights.
The 33-year-old is on a bit of a roll, winning three straight starts while not allowing more than three goals in five straight outings. Despite the recent success, Quick still has a shaky 3.74 GAA and .878 save percentage on the year to go with a 5-8-0 record.
