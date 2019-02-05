Kings' Jonathan Quick: Solid in OT win
Quick stopped 24 of 27 shots in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Rangers.
It looked like the veteran netminder might be headed for his third loss in his last four starts, but Adrian Kempe scored the tying goal with exactly one minute left in regulation before Tyler Toffoli potted the winner 25 second into extra time. Quick has given up at least three goals in all four of those recent starts, and his 2.97 GAA and .903 save percentage remain disappointing -- he hadn't posted a GAA above 2.50 since 2009-10 coming into this season.
