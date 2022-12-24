Quick gave up a goal on 24 shots in Friday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Coyotes.

Quick hadn't started since Dec. 11, and he'd given up 18 goals over his previous four outings, losing time to Pheonix Copley. On the second half of a back-to-back, Quick got the nod, and he put in a solid effort, but the Kings' offense fell flat. The 36-year-old slipped to 8-8-4 with a 3.41 GAA and an .885 save percentage in 22 outings this season. Head coach Todd McLellan may have a goalie controversy on his hands after the holiday break, as it's been Copley who's been worthy of more time lately despite Quick's veteran status.