Kings' Jonathan Quick: Solid in win over Avalanche
Quick turned aside 21 of 22 shots in Monday's 3-1 win over the Avalanche.
Quick won his third straight game and the fifth in his last six starts. The 34-year-old goalie improved to 16-22-4 with a 2.79 GAA and a .904 save percentage through 42 starts this year. He's allowed one goal or fewer in his last six games -- Quick can be trusted in certain matchups.
