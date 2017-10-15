Kings' Jonathan Quick: Stands tall with 23-save win

Quick made 23 saves on 25 shots in Saturday's win over the Sabres.

Quick is yet to lose in regulation this season, posting an excellent .943 save percentage through four contests. The 31-year-old has returned to form after an injury-riddled 2016-17 campaign that limited him to just 17 appearances. The workhorse is one of the most consistent and reliable fantasy goalies in the game, so make sure you get him in your lineup whenever the Kings are in action.