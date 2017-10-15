Kings' Jonathan Quick: Stands tall with 23-save win
Quick made 23 saves on 25 shots in Saturday's win over the Sabres.
Quick is yet to lose in regulation this season, posting an excellent .943 save percentage through four contests. The 31-year-old has returned to form after an injury-riddled 2016-17 campaign that limited him to just 17 appearances. The workhorse is one of the most consistent and reliable fantasy goalies in the game, so make sure you get him in your lineup whenever the Kings are in action.
More News
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: In goal Saturday•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Lets in four in loss•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: In goal Wednesday•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Frustrates Sharks with impressive win•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Will start Saturday against Sharks•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Starts season with 35-save shutout•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...