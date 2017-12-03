Kings' Jonathan Quick: Starting against Chicago
Quick led the team onto the ice and will start Sunday's game against Chicago, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.
After going through a rough stretch in early November that saw him lose six straight games, Quick has firmly bounced back winning each of his last three contests while posting a 1.30 GAA and .949 save percentage during that span. However, with Chicago ranking seventh in the NHL for shots per game (34.4) and ninth in goals scored per game (3.12), the 31-year-old will have his hands full as he attempts to thwart Chicago's explosive offense.
