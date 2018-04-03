Kings' Jonathan Quick: Starting against Colorado

Quick led his team onto the ice and will start Monday against Colorado, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.

During his last 10 games, Quick has been stellar between the pipes, posting an impressive .935 save percentage and 1.85 GAA, along with a 6-3-1 record. Quick will need another quality outing when he squares off with Colorado, as the teams are locked into a wild card battle in the Eastern Conference, but Quick should be up to the task -- he just squared off against Colorado on Mar. 22 allowing just one goal on 30 shots, and also taking home the victory.