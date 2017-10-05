Kings' Jonathan Quick: Starting against Flyers
Quick will be between the pipes versus Philadelphia on Thursday, Jon Rosen of LA Kings Insider reports.
Quick hit the ice for a mere 17 games last season due to a groin injury in which he registered a 8-5-2 record with a .917 save percentage. With the 31-year-old back to 100 percent, he will look to get back to suiting up in 60-plus games like he has done five times in his career. Every time the netminder played in more than 60 contests, he reached the 30-win threshold and is poised to do so again in 2017-18.
