Kings' Jonathan Quick: Starting against Minnesota
Quick will get the start on the road against the Wild on Monday, Jessi Pierce of The Athletic reports.
Though Quick has a 2.20 GAA and a .930 save percentage through his last 16 starts, he also only has an 8-8-0 record in that time. It will be a real challenge for the American netminder Monday, as the Wild have 24-6-6 record at home and have averaged 3.43 goals per game since the All-Star break.
More News
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Gets no help from teammates in loss•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Taking on New Jersey•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Makes 20 saves to defeat Detroit•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Taking on Detroit•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Shuts out Canucks in win•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: In net against Vancouver•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...