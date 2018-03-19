Kings' Jonathan Quick: Starting against Minnesota

Quick will get the start on the road against the Wild on Monday, Jessi Pierce of The Athletic reports.

Though Quick has a 2.20 GAA and a .930 save percentage through his last 16 starts, he also only has an 8-8-0 record in that time. It will be a real challenge for the American netminder Monday, as the Wild have 24-6-6 record at home and have averaged 3.43 goals per game since the All-Star break.