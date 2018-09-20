Kings' Jonathan Quick: Starting at home
Quick will get the home start in Thursday's split squad matchup with the Golden Knights, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.
While Peter Budaj get the nod in Vancouver, Quick will be between the pipes with the group that includes Ilya Kovalchuk, Anze Kopitar and Drew Doughty. After missing nearly all of 2016-17, Quick was back to his old self, including appearing in 60-plus games and racking up over 30 wins -- two marks fantasy owners can likely expect the netminder to reach again this season.
