Kings' Jonathan Quick: Starting finale

Quick will be the home goalie against the Stars on Saturday, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.

Quick has had another strong campaign. Though his 2.37 GAA is his highest in five seasons, his .923 save percentage is his best in six seasons. Now he gets to end the year against a Stars team that has only scored 2.42 goals per game since the All-Star break.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories