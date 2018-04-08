Kings' Jonathan Quick: Starting finale
Quick will be the home goalie against the Stars on Saturday, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.
Quick has had another strong campaign. Though his 2.37 GAA is his highest in five seasons, his .923 save percentage is his best in six seasons. Now he gets to end the year against a Stars team that has only scored 2.42 goals per game since the All-Star break.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...