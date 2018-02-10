Kings' Jonathan Quick: Starting Friday in Florida

Quick will patrol the crease in Friday's road game against the Panthers, freelance sports writer Josh Cooper reports.

Quick has been terrible in his last two appearances dating back to Jan. 23 against Vancouver, suffering back-to-back defeats while posting a dreadful 7.11 GAA and .818 save percentage over that span. The 32-year-old netminder will look to right the ship and earn his 21st victory of the campaign in a road matchup with a Panthers team that's averaging 3.25 goals per game at home this season, ninth in the NHL.