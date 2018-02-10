Kings' Jonathan Quick: Starting Friday in Florida
Quick will patrol the crease in Friday's road game against the Panthers, freelance sports writer Josh Cooper reports.
Quick has been terrible in his last two appearances dating back to Jan. 23 against Vancouver, suffering back-to-back defeats while posting a dreadful 7.11 GAA and .818 save percentage over that span. The 32-year-old netminder will look to right the ship and earn his 21st victory of the campaign in a road matchup with a Panthers team that's averaging 3.25 goals per game at home this season, ninth in the NHL.
More News
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Burned for five goals in loss•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Taken off IR•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Labeled day-to-day with ailment•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Placed on injured reserve•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Injury to blame for skipping All-Star Game•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Will be suspended for skipping All-Star Game•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...