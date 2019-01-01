Kings' Jonathan Quick: Starting in Colorado

Quick will man the crease against the Avalanche on Monday, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.

After battling injuries and inconsistent play at the beginning of the season, it appears that Quick is turning the corner. In his last four outings, the former Vezina finalist is 3-1-0 with a 1.74 GAA and .940 save percentage while facing 117 shots. Still, his 2.93 GAA and .904 save percentage for the season are career lows.