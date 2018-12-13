Kings' Jonathan Quick: Starting in Columbus

Quick will guard the goal in Thursday's road game against the Blue Jackets, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Quick wasn't great in his last start Monday against Detroit, surrendering three goals on 21 shots en route to a 3-1 loss. The American netminder will look to bounce back and pick up his third victory of the campaign in a road matchup with a Columbus club that's averaging 3.53 goals per game at home this season, 10th in the NHL.