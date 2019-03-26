Kings' Jonathan Quick: Starting in Edmonton
Quick is listed as a player to watch in Derek Van Diest's NHL.com game preview, indicating he'll get the start in goal for Tuesday's matchup with Edmonton.
Quick wasn't great in his last start Saturday against Anaheim, surrendering three goals on 20 shots, but he was ultimately able to pick up his 15th win of the season thanks to strong goal support from his teammates. The American netminder will look to keep rolling and secure a third straight victory in a road matchup with an Oilers team that's averaging 2.97 goals per game at home this campaign, 18th in the NHL.
