Kings' Jonathan Quick: Starting in Florida
Quick will guard the goal in Saturday's road game against the Panthers, Lisa Dillman of The Athletic reports.
Quick was sharp in his last start Thursday against Nashville, stopping 27 of 29 shots, but he ultimately suffered a fourth straight loss due to a lack of offensive support from his teammates. The American backstop will look to stay dialed in and secure his 12th win of the season in a road matchup with a Florida team that's averaging 3.19 goals per game at home this campaign, 11th in the NHL.
