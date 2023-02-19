Quick will guard the home goal Saturday versus the Coyotes, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.
Quick picked up a relief win after Pheonix Copley was ejected from Friday's game versus the Ducks. Quick stopped eight of 10 shots in a little over 20 minutes of playing time. The 37-year-old hasn't won a start of his own since Dec. 1, which also came against the Coyotes, so this could still be a favorable matchup for the struggling veteran.
More News
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Collects win in relief appearance•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Yet another loss•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Expected to start Saturday•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Stops 22 shots in loss to Predators•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Light work in relief outing•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Surrenders four goals•