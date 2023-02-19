Quick will guard the home goal Saturday versus the Coyotes, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Quick picked up a relief win after Pheonix Copley was ejected from Friday's game versus the Ducks. Quick stopped eight of 10 shots in a little over 20 minutes of playing time. The 37-year-old hasn't won a start of his own since Dec. 1, which also came against the Coyotes, so this could still be a favorable matchup for the struggling veteran.