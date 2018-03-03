Kings' Jonathan Quick: Starting in goal Saturday

Quick led the Kings out to the ice for pregame warmups Saturday, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports. As a result, the veteran goalie will take on the Blackhawks as the home starter.

Quick has posted a 25-23-2 record to go along with a 2.44 GAA and .922 save percentage. He'll face a Blackhawks team that reportedly will counter with Anton Forsberg, who's been drawing the occasional start with No. 1 goalie Corey Crawford concussed.