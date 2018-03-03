Kings' Jonathan Quick: Starting in goal Saturday
Quick led the Kings out to the ice for pregame warmups Saturday, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports. As a result, the veteran goalie will take on the Blackhawks as the home starter.
Quick has posted a 25-23-2 record to go along with a 2.44 GAA and .922 save percentage. He'll face a Blackhawks team that reportedly will counter with Anton Forsberg, who's been drawing the occasional start with No. 1 goalie Corey Crawford concussed.
More News
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Stops 30 shots in victory over Columbus•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: In goal Thursday•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Holds off Vegas in comeback win•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Tending goal Monday•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Gives up four goals in loss•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Patrolling crease Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...