Kings' Jonathan Quick: Starting in Nashville

Quick will patrol the crease in Thursday's road game against the Predators, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Quick has struggled in the month of February, compiling a 2-2-2 record in six appearances while posting a sub-par 3.58 GAA and .878 save percentage over that span. The American netminder will look to get back on track and snap his three-game losing streak in a road matchup with a Predators team that's 19-11-1 at home this campaign.