Quick will defend the blue paint during Friday's road game against the Sharks, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.

Quick was sharp in his last start Wednesday against the Islanders, stopping 24 of 25 shots en route to a convincing 4-1 victory. The 33-year-old American will try to pick up his eighth win of the season in a road matchup with a surging San Jose team that's gone 8-2-0 in its last 10 games.