Kings' Jonathan Quick: Starting in Vancouver
Quick will guard the cage in Thursday's road game against the Canucks.
Quick was dreadful in his last start Tuesday against Edmonton, surrendering five goals on 11 shots before being replaced by Jack Campbell for the remainder of the eventual 8-4 loss. The veteran netminder will look to bounce back and secure his 16th win of the season in a road matchup with a slumping Vancouver team that's lost three straight games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...