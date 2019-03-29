Kings' Jonathan Quick: Starting in Vancouver

Quick will guard the cage in Thursday's road game against the Canucks.

Quick was dreadful in his last start Tuesday against Edmonton, surrendering five goals on 11 shots before being replaced by Jack Campbell for the remainder of the eventual 8-4 loss. The veteran netminder will look to bounce back and secure his 16th win of the season in a road matchup with a slumping Vancouver team that's lost three straight games.

