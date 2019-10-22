Kings' Jonathan Quick: Starting in Winnipeg

Quick will defend the blue paint during Tuesday's road game against the Jets, Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Quick finally broke out of his slump during his last start, turning aside 23 of 24 shots en route to a tidy 4-1 victory over the Flames on Saturday. The American backstop will look to stay sharp while attempting to pick up his second win of the campaign in a road matchup with a Winnipeg team that's only averaging 2.00 goals per game at home this year, 30th in the NHL.