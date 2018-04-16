Kings' Jonathan Quick: Starting on Sunday

Quick will be between the pipes Sunday for a Game 3 tilt against Vegas, per NHL.com.

Although Los Angeles finds itself in a 2-0 hole, not much of the deficit can be blamed on Quick. The 32-year-old has just allowed one regulation goal in each game, and sports an impressive .964 save percentage, including stopping 54 of 56 shots Friday during Game 2. The 32-year-old has certainly quieted any skeptics pointing to his disappointing .886 mark from the 2016-17 playoffs, but he'll need an uptick of offensive support if he wants to collect his first playoff victory of the season.