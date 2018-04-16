Kings' Jonathan Quick: Starting on Sunday

Quick will be between the pipes Sunday for a Game 3 tilt against Vegas, per NHL.com.

Although Los Angeles finds itself in a 2-0 hole, not much of the deficit can be blamed on Quick. The 32-year-old has just allowed one regulation goal in each game, and sports an impressive .964 save percentage, including stopping 54 of 56 shots Friday during Game 2. The 32-year-old has certainly quieted any skeptics pointing to his disappointing .886 mark from the 2016-17 playoffs, but he'll need an uptick of offensive support if he wants to collect his first playoff victory of the season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories